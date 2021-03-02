SHREVEPORT, La. -- March is Endometriosis Awareness Month making it a time when attention is given to this disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus.
With endometriosis, the tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or the intestines. It can be extremely painful and affects millions of women worldwide.
“The symptoms can be very common, painful intercourse, painful bowel movements, and most commonly, just pelvic pain,” explained Dr. Karen Berken, an OBGYN at Willis Knighton Bossier. “And so, if you're experiencing those, the best thing to do is to come in and to see your doctor and to have it checked out because it's something that we don't want to progress and to become severe disease.”
Berken says endometriosis is most common in pre-menopausal women, but can also affect women from their teenage years into their 50’s. If left untreated it can have severe consequences.
“Endometriosis can definitely cause a lot of inflammation and a lot of scarring in the pelvis. And if the inflammation and the scarring are in the wrong place, that can lead to infertility issues, trouble getting pregnant, as well as pain and large ovarian cysts, leading to needing surgery down the road,” said Berken.
There are a wide range of treatment options, some milder than others. Standard first-line treatment can be as simple as taking a birth control pill.