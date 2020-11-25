TEXARKANA, Texas -- Thanksgiving is a holiday built around eating. So how can you celebrate responsibly and keep health in mind?
Linda Watson, care coordinator for Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana says one way to do this is to take small portions and take your time eating.
“It takes your brain 20 minutes to realize you’re full,” she said. “That’s why chewing and really enjoying what you’re eating comes in handy.”
Watching what you eat does not mean you have to do without your holiday favorites.
“If you’re going to indulge, pick things that you can’t live without,” explains Watson.
“You can get mashed potatoes anytime. But you can’t get cornbread dressing or pecan pie anytime of the year. So pick the things you’re looking forward to having.”
While celebrating, also make sure you get enough sleep. If you’re sleep-deprived, you will have a tendency to eat more carbs because it’s a quick, fast energy food. But doing so is not good for your sugar levels.
And remember to move. Holidays can be stressful. Taking a walk outside will not only aid in digestion, but will also relieve stress and settle your mind so you can enjoy the rest of the holiday.