ALEXANDRIA, La. — National Grief Awareness Day is observed on Aug. 30 each year as a way of raising awareness about the grieving process and the time it takes to heal from a tragic loss.
Because grief affects everyone at some point, experts say this is an important day to remember to help those in need.
Grief is a natural response to loss, said Dr. Nabil Gad, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital's behavioral health medical director. This can be the loss of a loved one, a pet, a job, a marriage, health, finances, or anything that has value in one's life.
Everyone grieves differently. People who are grieving can go through a variety of feelings including shock, sadness, guilt, fear and anger.
There are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. While most people go through these stages, it is not always in that order.
“I would like to mention that this is not 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. Some people go through this process in a different way and not necessarily in that order,” said Gad. “But the one result of grieving is acceptance. Once you accept, ‘this is okay, this has happened and I have to adjust to it, and I have to live with it,’ then that would be a healthy process of grief.”
For those who are grieving, Gad says often the first response is to self-isolate or to not acknowledge the loss.
“First, you have to acknowledge your pain. You have to admit, this is a loss, and it's painful to me,” Gad said. “Second, you have to accept that it's okay to grieve that loss. And then you have to seek help when you're having difficulty, to grieve, talk to your friends, talk to a counselor, talk to somebody, vent your grief, vent your sadness and vent your emotions, and that will help.”
Gad says it is also important to pay attention to physical health. People who are grieving often forget to take medication or even to eat. He also says practicing a person’s faith can help to get people through a tough loss.