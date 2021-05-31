SHREVEPORT, La -- During this holiday weekend, many people have spent time outside. If they did not wear sunscreen or did not reapply it often enough, they may have ended up with a sunburn.
Dr. Cara Permenter of Christus Health Shreveport Bossier says aloe vera is a good remedy for sunburned skin.
“One of the best over the counter remedies that we use is aloe vera, and that's because of its anti-inflammatory properties. It's also creating a barrier to keep the moisturization in, so that the skin can heal,” she says. “Sometimes it's so bad that there's blistering that happens. I tell patients that is a sign of severe sun exposure. And so, you want to make sure you don't rupture those blisters. You leave them intact so that when they heal, there's not a wound there.”
Permenter says keeping skin moisturized is the key to healing after a sunburn. But she suggests using cold water and gels, rather than lotions, which can be somewhat abrasive to sunburned skin.
She also says sweat can cause blisters to form on already sunburned skin.
“If you're a person that likes to work out and you sweat regularly because you're active, and you get a sunburn, and then you sweat, blisters will start to form because those layers of skin are actually separating. If you get sunburned, don't go outside and sweat a whole lot, because that just kind of adds insult to injury and can increase the sloughing of the skin,” Permenter said. “And then if it heals, they go from red to a tannish color, and then they start to peel. Don't try to pull the skin off. Let it come off on its own and just gently exfoliate to aid in that.”
If a sunburn is accompanied by a high fever, headache, severe pain, confusion or nausea, you should seek medical treatment immediately.