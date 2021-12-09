SHREVEPORT, La. — The holiday season is an exciting and usually fun-filled time of the year. But for those with a condition known as overactive bladder, the holidays can bring additional stress and anxiety.
Overactive bladder, or OAB, is caused by involuntary contraction of the bladder muscle. Those contractions lead to symptoms like urgency, frequency and incontinence. People with these symptoms often avoid holiday gatherings, traveling and even certain meals.
“Overactive bladder is a real problem during the holiday season because we travel,” said Diane Newman, a nurse practitioner. “Most of us are traveling to visit families and other events, as far as parties and all that. And what happens with that is a lot of people with overactive bladder don’t, because they are worried that they are not going to be able to access a bathroom when they need it.”
Nearly one in 10 Americans — or more than 30 million people — suffer from the condition. But there are solutions that can make holiday events and traveling more enjoyable.
Newman says avoiding foods and drinks that irritate the bladder, like alcohol, coffee, spicy foods and citrus fruits can help. Having a plan can also ease the stress.
“Because there are certain things you can do. Like, if you are going to be traveling in the car for several hours, maybe map out your trip so you stop every two to four hours, so you know you can access the bathroom in comfort and you’re not worried about straining your bladder,” Newman said.
Newman recommends drinking plenty of water, but to limit your intake a few hours before traveling.
While OAB is nothing to be embarrassed about, it should not be ignored. If you experience symptoms, it is recommended that you talk to your doctor.