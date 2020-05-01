While some people have cabin fever and are looking forward to the economy re-opening, others are worried about it happening too soon, particularly those who are at a higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.
Licensed professional counselor Sandi Davis gave us these tips to help keep our mindset healthy during this time of change.
- Remember to breathe. One negative thought can lead to another, and another... until you’re spiraling. And that’s a panic attack waiting to happen. Taking a moment to slow down and breathe deeply can soothe episodes of panic.
- Focus on what you can do, and not on what you can't control. Determine right away the actions you can take in times of a crisis, and forget about the rest. You can't control other people, but you can wash your hands and follow social distancing guidelines.
- Stick with facts, not fear. Don’t believe everything you hear or read. Fact check the information you receive.
- Solidify your support system. Having a trusted support system of friends and family members helps you stay connected to a community.
For those who are excited about things getting back to normal, remember to respect the boundaries of those who may be fearful or at higher risk. The most important thing we can do is to be compassionate and kind to each other.