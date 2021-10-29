SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal gave unvaccinated Ochsner employees a victory in their case against the hospital. Ochsner attempted to fire any employee unwilling to get a COVID vaccine.
The court decided Thursday to temporarily block Ochsner from firing them. Along with the temporary restraining order, the court gave instructions for a hearing to be taken at the trial court.
Though this is a win for the plaintiffs, it is not a total victory. The core matters in the case are still yet to be decided. A trial is likely to happen within the next few weeks.
Given the constitutional and controversial nature of many of the issues involved, the Louisiana Supreme Court may take up the issue as well. For now, it's on to the trial court.
Caddo Parish District Judge Craig Marcotte had thrown out a lawsuit brought Oct. 5 by dozens of employees at Ochsner’s Shreveport location.
“This ruling applies not only to the Ochsner Shreveport plaintiffs in the case, but it has broader implications for all hospitals statewide who are imposing vaccine mandates,” said attorney Jimmy Faircloth, who is representing the plaintiffs. “The anti-reprisal statute prohibits employers from taking action against employees for refusing to participate in an unlawful activity. It provides for damages and attorney fees against an offending employer. The Second Circuit just informed employers that this action is very likely unlawful.”
The majority of Ochsner's 32,000 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi, including more than 1,600 physicians, are already vaccinated.