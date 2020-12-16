SHREVEPORT, La. -- The LSU Health Shreveport Physical Therapy School has been in existence since the early 1980s. It was initially a bachelor’s degree program but has now progressed into an ultra-competitive doctoral program.
Now, getting into physical therapy school is no easy feat.
“We accept 36 students per year. And this year, we have a little over 200 qualified applicants,” said Sharon Dunn, dean of LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Allied Health Professionals and president of the American Physical Therapy Association.
The PT school looks at grade-point averages.
“The minimum qualified GPA in math science courses is a 3.2,” said Dunn. “They also need to take the GRE, and that is competitive.”
But just as important for candidates is to be well-rounded. First year PT students Alyssa Campbell and Megan Jones said their involvement outside the classroom was necessary to get into the school.
“The main thing that I know a lot of people don't think about doing is getting outside of the classroom and doing extracurricular,” said Jones.
Campbell agrees. “They want people that are involved in your university or your community, so that they know that you have good communication skills and leadership skills can work in group and solve different problems,” she said.
This experience played a key role in the interview process.
“They might ask questions about leadership experience, or when you've overcome a conflict,” said Campbell.
“If you were put into an awkward situation where something wasn't ethical, what would you do? And just, it was a lot of unique questions that you don't expect,” said Jones.
“What we do professionally is engage with vulnerable people, when they're probably at their most crisis time of their life,” Dunn explains.
Dunn says the math-science GPA is the best predictor of success in the curriculum, but a physical therapist requires people skills.
“The intellectual capacity is the first piece but then marry that to a holistic leadership-type personality,” said Dunn. “You don't have to be an extrovert. Some of our introverts are the very best physical therapists out there because they can relate to a person one on one.”
The students say the opportunity to spend more time with patients is what drew them to the field.
“I'm getting to make them feel better physically and mentally, I get to learn about them, and they get to talk about themselves,” said Jones.
“It's so much more personal in the field of physical therapy, and individualizing goals for each patient,” said Campbell.
Another personal quality can also help students.
“I think a little bit of hardheadedness is important for physical therapists,” said Dunn with a laugh. “They need to not quit on people.”
Because getting into a physical therapy school is so competitive, students typically apply to multiple schools.
“A lot of people send applications to maybe six or seven schools,” said Campbell.
And some are accepted to multiple schools, which gives them a choice. So why LSU Health Shreveport?
“The faculty here is amazing,” explained Jones.
“I think the most important thing to me was just how personal the staff was,” agreed Campbell. “And they still are today.”
Dunn said physical therapists, like doctors, have different directions they can take in their careers, both in hands-on therapy and in clinical research.
The students said that the curriculum has gotten tougher with the pandemic, now that they are in blocks and having to take some classes virtually. Campbell said it’s important for all of them to stay accountable and on a good schedule to keep up with the work.