SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Alzheimer’s Association is benefiting from a virtual fundraising event called “Magic for Memories” this weekend.
It is hosted by magician Justin Willman, who has a show on Netflix called “Magic for Humans.” Willman’s mother died of Alzheimer’s in 2020, so it is a cause he cares about deeply. Now, he’s teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to make the disease disappear.
The event will feature special guests including Jason Mraz, Sara Barellis, Jim Gaffigan and many others. Katherine Giere, constituent events manager for the Dallas and northeast Texas Alzheimer’s Association, said it will be a fun, family-friendly show.
“So it'll be kind of a night of surprises popping in and out. Either they'll help Justin with tricks, or they'll sing; not sure who exactly is doing what. You'll just have to tune in on Saturday to find out,” she said. “But I mean, you know, Weird Al Yankovic and Grammy Award winners and comedians, and then throwing in neuroscientists and a New York Times bestselling author, so it's going to be a really good time.”
Funds raised from ticket sales go directly to select regional chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, including the northeast Texas chapter.
“So there's a link directly for our Dallas and northeast Texas chapter. All of the funds go directly to the Alzheimer's Association. And those funds are so critical, not only locally here to the Dallas area, to fund education programs for caregivers and family members taking care of their loved ones. But also globally, every donation helps us inch closer to funding that research and finding a cure to end Alzheimer’s,” said Giere.
The virtual event takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Tickets start at $40 per household and can be purchased here: act.alz.org/goto/magicformemoriestex .