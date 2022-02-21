SHREVEPORT, La. — Homeostasis is the steady optimum functioning of body processes. While in a state of distress, the systems of the body cannot operate normally.
When a person is in a constant state of stress, blood flows away from internal organs — the heart, lungs and brain— and toward the extremities to prepare the body to fight or flee. Over a long period of time, this can cause illness.
One way to return the body to homeostasis is through meditation.
When many people hear the word meditation, they cringe and shy away from it, because it seems hokey or like a weird kind of spiritualism. While spiritual meditation is one kind, it is not the only way to meditate.
Meditation is basically focusing on what is happening in the present, while breathing deeply. Focusing on a single thing, rather than multiple things at once, settles the mind. Holistic wellness coach Kadeem One says studies have shown it to have a positive chemical reaction in the brain.
“It shoots off these neurotransmitters known as, there's a lot of them, but one in particular is serotonin, which is known as the happy hormone. They make people feel happier. Another one is GABA, which helps to calm people down, but it's also known to help with sleep. Also, melatonin, which is known for sleep as well,” said One, “It also helps to build up what's called the gray matter in the brain, which allows you to sort of regulate your emotions.”
Meditation can be as simple as listening to classical music or rain sounds and focusing only on what you hear at that moment. Or while doing a simple task like gardening, focus on what your hands are doing and what they feel, while breathing and getting rid of mental clutter.
Doing this for only a few minutes each day can be beneficial for the mind and body, One said. It reverses the effects of stress on the body and helps mental focus and brain activity.