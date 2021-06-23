SHREVEPORT, La -- Sunday was Father’s Day, a day to pay tribute to the dads who take care of us.
June is Men’s Health Month. And sadly, while dad is busy taking care of others, he sometimes neglects to take care of his health.
Dr. Richard Michael, an internal medicine specialist at Christus Health, said all men should schedule annual wellness exams.
“So prostate cancer screening is important for men, screening a blood sugar for diabetes, looking for chronic kidney disease, it may go undiagnosed until it's advanced. Looking at colon cancer screening is important. And then other things such as thyroid screening, vaccinations,” he said. “All those things are very important and are easy to overlook unless you come in specifically to see your doctor for a wellness exam.”
Michael says it is all about prevention.
“In medicine, we talk a lot about prevention, and a lot of things can be picked up early, if you're going to your doctor regularly and getting checkups. Even something as simple as a mild anemia may be a smoking gun for more serious problem it's picked up early rather than late. “And you can treat things, especially things like colon cancer, much more successfully if you pick it up early rather than when it presents in an advanced state,” Michael said. “So absolutely, I think every man should see their primary care provider once a year for a good annual checkup.”
According to Michael, many illnesses can sneak up on a person with no symptoms at all. That is why annual exams are so important. Stopping a disease before it progresses can save a person’s life.