The Overton-Broooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport is announcing they'll have new guidelines due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the anticipation of a fourth wave.
Entry into the facility will be restricted to those who have a scheduled appointment or if receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
You can enter the facility 30 minutes in advance.
You can only be accompanied by one caregiver.
The emergency room waiting area will be restricted to veterans only.
visitation hours are from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.