SHREVEPORT, La. — Type 2 diabetes is on the rise in the U.S. in children. And what used to be considered an adult-onset disease, is now a cause for concern in kids.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a third of American youth are overweight — a statistic that leads to the rising numbers of children with type 2 diabetes, some as young as 10 years old.
One of the things parents can do to help their kids stay healthy is to make sure they pack a well-balanced lunch.
“So, you want to make sure that the protein is going to be the star of their lunchbox,” said registered nurse Marie Myers Simpson, a certified diabetes care and education specialist for CHRISTUS Health. “We’re talking proteins like peanut butter, turkey, ham, anything that has nuts or seeds. Those are going to be your proteins. Then you’re going to follow up with things like veggies, carrots, broccoli, even frozen corn can be defrosted, or frozen peas can be defrosted and eaten cold right out of the lunch box.”
Protein can also come from certain types of yogurt and granola bars. Just be sure to check the labels for no added sugars. There should be less than 30 grams of carbohydrates in each. Other things like string cheese, beef jerky, whole grain crackers, fruit and nuts (for those who are not allergic), can pack a lot of nutrition.
And the best beverage to pack is water. Most juices, soft drinks and energy drinks are loaded with sugar.
For more ideas on planning healthy meals, visit www.myplate.gov.