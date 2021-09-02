SHREVEPORT, La. -- The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that initial screening visits should start for girls at age 13 to 15. While parents could take their daughter to a regular OBGYN for her first visit, it might be worth considering seeking out a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist.
Dr. Monica Sehgal from Willis Knighton’s Women’s Specialists at South said gynecological care for young girls focuses on the health of their reproductive systems. Some issues these younger patients face are abnormal menstrual cycles, early or late puberty or pelvic pain. But much of the practice is preventative.
“You will talk to her about what’s safe, what’s not. You know, prevention is the best thing,” said Sehgal. “Later on, this girl is going to be sexually active. So she needs to be aware of her body — what is right for her, what is not, and how she can avoid infections, how she can avoid having a pregnancy that is not desired. All of these things have to be discussed at that visit.”
A pelvic exam is not usually done, unless the girl is sexually active. If she is, then it is important that she is educated about sexually transmitted infections. Around 20 million STI’s are diagnosed each year in the U.S., and nearly half of those are in the 15-24 age group.
“Gonorrhea and chlamydia are the most common of sexually transmitted infections in this age group. They’re treatable. But they can be asymptomatic for a long period of time,” said Sehgal. “So, if you are not taking care of it in a timely manner, then they can cause infertility later on. They can cause scarring, pelvic inflammatory disease and chronic pain.”
Pediatric and adolescent gynecologists also offer a place where young girls can ask questions that they might not feel comfortable asking their parents. It is a safe space for parents and their daughters to start difficult conversations.