TEXARKANA, Texas -- Millions of Americans suffer from Peripheral Arterial Disease, but many have never heard of it.
Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) is caused by blockage in the peripheral arteries and typically affects the legs. Symptoms of PAD can include consistent pain in the legs after walking, hair loss in the legs and legs that are cool to the touch. In the most severe cases, non-healing foot wounds can lead to gangrene and amputation.
PAD risk factors include obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking.
James Black suffered from PAD. It caused his legs to go numb and swell. He lost one of his legs, but a simple procedure allowed him to save the other one.
“I lost my right leg because of it. I didn’t know what I was doing,” said Black. “And I’m saving my left leg, hopefully.”
Dr. Todd Cumbie, a vascular specialist with Collum and Carney, said the procedure went well.
“We were able to go in through a needle puncture technique and open up the artery to get him out of pain, as well as getting the small wounds on his toes healed up,” said Cumbie.
“I wish I had known,” said Black. “Because I’d probably still have my leg.”
PAD can often be detected by a simple pulse exam. A blood pressure-like cuff is placed above the ankle. Doctors check your pulse to determine its strength.