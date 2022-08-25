STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don’t have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall.
The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help patients reach their fullest potential when recovering from injuries, stroke, cancer, or learning to cope with a physical ailment. Orthopedic and sports medicine rehabilitation and training are also offered in the new space.
With football season here, DeSoto Parish athletes are just minutes away from rehabbing injuries received on the field.
“It’ll make it really nice and easy for the kids, as well as adults, who need therapy to come right here in Stonewall and stay local, and not have to go to Shreveport or even down to Mansfield to get their care,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier CEO.
Therapy director Nick Huckaby says being able to develop ongoing relationships with local athletes also helps their outcomes.
“This allows them to have better continuing care in their therapy and rehab process, helping to get them back out to the playing field faster,” Huckaby said.
The new clinic is not just for athletes. It is also for any local residents who need physical therapy care.