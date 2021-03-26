SHREVEPORT, La -- Osteoporosis is a metabolic bone disease, where the bones become thin and fragile and more prone to have fractures.
Dr. Robert Goodman, a rheumatologist with Willis Knighton Health System, said the bones become more porous, and therefore lose the strength to hold up the body.
“Postmenopausal women would be one of those groups that is at an increased risk for getting osteoporosis,” said Goodman. “People who have had to take steroid medicines for a variety of diseases are also at risk for getting osteoporosis. And people who have had various bone metabolism problems, maybe calcium metabolism problems, maybe vitamin D metabolism problems, could also get osteoporosis as well. But postmenopausal women top the list.”
Good nutrition and regular exercise can help keep bones healthy. Prevention is key with osteoporosis, because many times a person will not know they have it.
“Most of the time, as far as the symptoms of osteoporosis, it will be a silent disease. The person doesn't know that their bones are getting thinner and thinner and thinner,” said Goodman. “But unfortunately, sometimes the initial symptom is getting a broken bone when you're picking up a case of soft drinks; getting a broken bone when you're reaching into the oven to get out a sauce pan or something; getting a broken bone to pick up your child or your grandchild. And so it can be a silent disease until a person has a fracture.”
Goodman says there are a variety of medicines that can treat osteoporosis. Some medications can actually reverse bone loss over time.