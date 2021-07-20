SHREVEPORT, La -- It is summertime and for many families that means spending time outdoors.
While the sunshine provides vitamin D, soaking up the sun’s ultraviolet rays can also cause health issues.
The most common health problem associated with the sun’s rays is skin cancer. Wearing sunscreen with SPF 50 is an easy way to protect yourself, said Dr. Cara Permenter of Christus Health.
“It’s really important to make sure that you are protecting your skin at this time of year and through this summer, because this is when the sun rays are the most intense for our part of the country,” said Permenter. “And preventing skin cancer is best done now, rather than treating it on the back end.”
Along with causing skin cancer, UV rays can also suppress the body’s immune response to fight off malignant cells. Too much UV light can cause premature aging and can also damage the eyes, increasing the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.
“For our fair-skinned patients who usually also have a lighter eye color, sunglasses with UV protection in the lens is also very important.” Permenter said. “The best thing and the easiest thing for people to be able to do, though, is to put a hat on. Wear long sleeves and making sure they're avoiding the most intense parts of the day with the sun rays.”
When looking for sunglasses, make sure you choose a pair that blocks 100% of UV rays. And do not be fooled by a cloudy sky. The sun’s rays can pass through haze and thin clouds.
July is UV Safety Awareness Month