MINDEN, La. -- The SEEDS Women’s Center wants soon-to-be moms to know there is help for them in Minden.
SEEDS – which stands for “Safe Empowered Educated Decisions Support” -- is a multifaceted non-profit that offers pregnant women a number of free services.
“We offer free pregnancy testing and free ultrasounds. We also have free parenting classes that are merit based, where our patients can learn about numerous topics,” said Lisa Gould, the executive director of SEEDS.
The organization, which used to be known as Northwest Louisiana Pregnancy Care Center, received an ultrasound machine from the Knights of Columbus Charities and began offering medical care with the name change.
“We're a safe environment for them,” said Gould. “We want to offer them our support and walk alongside them in their journeys with pregnancy, and also pregnancy loss, or from abortion or just miscarriage, we also offer a recovery class with that.”
The pandemic afforded SEEDS some downtime that allowed them to do building renovations and additional training. But this came at a cost.
“We have seen a drain, of course, on our finances,” said Gould. “So that's where we’d like to share that, you know, if you would like to make donations towards us, we are a 501 c three nonprofit organization. So, all donations are tax deductible. And we are supported solely by the donations of others.”
Be on the lookout for a virtual SEEDS event to happen in January. For more information on SEEDS, tune into Local Live during our 9 a.m. newscast on KPXJ-CW21. Or visit www.seedswomenscenter.com or call 318-639-0907. To donate, visit www.nwlpcc.org.