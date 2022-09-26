SHREVEPORT, La. - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and calls have increased with the new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 9-8-8. The Department of Health and Human services says there was a 45% increase of calls in August, a month after the new three digit number was launched.
A map from the National Academy for State Health policy shows less than half of the states have enacted legislation to expand funding for the new 9-8-8 number, including Oklahoma and Arkansas. Without the proper funding call centers will become strained due to growing popularity of the lifeline.
One way the network can get more funds is by charging a fee similar to the 9-1-1 number. The fee for the 9-1-1 number generated $2.6 billion dollars in 2018.