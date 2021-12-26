The recent surge in COVID-19 cases with the new omicron variant has the city of Shreveport changing it's masking policy.
face coverings will once again be required in all city of Shreveport buildings
The city says, data shows the omicron variant is more
transmissible than previous strains and may carry an increased risk of reinfection.
Today, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that 449 people in
Louisiana are hospitalized with covid-19 – doubling in the last week.
Over 9,000 new covid-19 cases have been reported to the state since
December 23. with over 1,200 people in Louisiana being reinfected with
COVID-19.
LDH is urging everyone to follow public health guidance to stay safe:
• To reduce transmission, regardless of vaccination status, mask in all indoor public spaces.
• Work remotely if feasible. • Limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household.
• Get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling or gathering with individuals outside your everyday household. LDH recommends testing one to two days before travel and three to five days after travel