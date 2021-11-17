SHREVEPORT, La. — Holiday meals can often be a bonanza of high calorie, high fat, sugar-filled, coma-inducing goodness. While it all tastes incredible, traditional holiday recipes can often be not only bad for the waistline, but also dangerous for people with conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
Many people skip earlier meals to prepare for the big meal. But registered dietician Julie Hartley said that is not always a good idea. Instead, adjusting what you eat earlier can help you stay on track.
“You really want to enter the holidays like a normal day. So, if you have a lavish party planned, start the day just like normal. Eat breakfast like normal,” Hartley said. “It's really helpful to eat more healthy fats and protein to start your day. They really can help curb carbohydrate cravings towards the party. So, you're less likely to indulge when you start off like a like a normal day.”
Hartley said making some simple swaps can actually make holiday meals healthier. Add spices rather than canned soups and cheese to recipes. And she says baking, rather than frying a turkey is not only healthy, but delicious.
“Stay with the leaner portions of the turkey. When it comes to traditional mashed potatoes and gravy, you can swap those out for cauliflower rice or cauliflower mashed potatoes. They are making healthier gravies now without a lot of the flours,” she suggested. “When it comes to green bean casseroles, you know everybody's traditional favorite, just traditional green beans that are seasoned really well. And they don't have to have a lot of the fried things on them. Also, (add) Brussels sprouts and butternut squash soup.”
Eating a little earlier to give the body two to four hours to digest the meal before going to bed is also a good idea, Hartley said.