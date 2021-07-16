SHREVEPORT, La. -- It is summertime in the ArkLaTex, which means hot, sticky weather and mosquitos.
For most, the little bloodsuckers are just a nuisance. But some people have allergic reactions to bug bites or bites that get infected.
Dr. Randy Davis, of the Christus Bossier Emergency Department, said during summer months bug bites can land people in the ER.
“This time of year, we see a ton of infected insect bites whether it’s mosquito or fire ants. And sometimes those get infected and get red and raised,” he said. “And they will actually form an abscess that we will have to cut open.”
Mosquitos can cause a number of diseases, including malaria, West Nile, Zika, yellow fever and others, depending on location. Only female mosquitos bite. They need blood to form eggs. Male mosquitos’ main food source is nectar from plants.
Believe it or not, allergy to mosquito bites is called skeeter syndrome. Instead of the typical small, pink raised bump, the protein in the mosquito’s saliva causes people with skeeter syndrome to react with unusual swelling or welts.
M0any times the skin is hot and red with severe itching or pain. It can even be accompanied by fever.
If you think you may have skeeter syndrome, you should visit an allergy doctor. They may suggest an over-the-counter antihistamine. And when outside, everyone should wear an insect repellent that contains DEET.
To treat mosquito bites, wash the area with soap and water, and apply ice for 10 minutes to reduce swelling. A baking soda paste or anti-itch cream, like cortisone, can help with the itching.