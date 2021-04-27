SHREVEPORT, La -- Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. But it can be effectively treated if it is caught early.
The deadliest form of skin cancer is melanoma. But there are other types, as well.
“Melanoma can get in the lymph nodes and invade. But so can squamous cell. If left alone, it can get in the nerves or the lymph nodes,” said Dr. Sarah Glorioso, a dermatologist with Ark-La-Tex Dermatology. “Basel cell generally won't metastasize, but it'll just keep getting larger and larger in that area. So, you want to find them, address them and remove them as quickly as you can.”
Glorioso said there are specific things to look for when screening for skin cancer. For melanoma, it is as easy as saying the ABC’s.
“The ABCDE’s of melanoma start with A -- asymmetry. So, if a lesion has one side that's darker and one side that’s lighter. B is an irregular border. So, it's not even on all the sides, it has an irregular border. And then C is a lot of different colors. It can have black, brown, white, it can even have some pink or blue in there. You want to be aware. And then D is diameter. So, larger than a pencil eraser, that’s six millimeters. And then E is evolving. So, something that's changing rapidly, a lesion that changes quickly we want to be concerned about. So, that is melanoma,” Glorioso explained. “Basal cells are those red raised pearly nodules or bumps. And then squamous cells are thick and scaly. They can sometimes even be itchy or bothersome. So, these are things that you want to get addressed.”
Glorioso said aside from avoiding the sun altogether, sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin. And even when much of the damage was done years ago, it is never too late to start wearing it.
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology is offering free skin cancer screenings on melanoma Monday as part of Melanoma Awareness Month. No insurance is needed, but registration is required.
To schedule a screening call (318) 212-8225, or visit www.wkhs.com and click “classes and events.”