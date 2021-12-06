SHREVEPORT, La. — Living in the South means that food is many people’s love language. Comfort food, soul food … even those terms tell us that around here, food is more than just a means of nourishment.
And for many good cooks, having friends and family over means feeding them their most delicious meals. Butter, sugar, cakes and pies can often be the most tasty of holiday treats.
But for those trying to eat healthy during the holidays, having Grandma or Aunt Sue pressuring them to eat can often create guilt if they decline. If you really want to stay on track, certified dietician Julie Hartley says it is often a good idea to talk to them ahead of time.
“Make a phone call and say, ‘My health is really important. I've really been trying to stay on track and I know you want that what's best for me. And so, I love your special holiday pie, but you know, this time I’m just going to be focused on family and friends,’” Hartley said. “And most of the time people are good with that, if they know ahead of time and you say I'm going to be all about the family and not about the food this year.”
So, what happens if you are unable to resist the temptation and you splurge and eat all the wrong things? Hartley says all is not lost. She says just do better next time.
“Slip-ups are going to happen. A lot of people go in, even with good intentions and a plan, can get get off track. But guilt is a very toxic emotion and can cause health problems in its own way by increasing stress. So leave guilt behind,” she said. “You know, just do a gentle U-turn. You know how your GPS talks to you gently and just says ‘course correct.’ So, you know, just get over that meal that you overindulged in and slipped up, and you just make a course correction and do better than next time.”
Hartley adds that if you can stay on track through the holidays, January can be a feel good month, rather than one full of recovery.