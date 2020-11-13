SHREVEPORT, La -- A new study published in the journal “Nature Immunology” suggests that children recover from COVID-19 faster because they produce weaker and fewer types of antibodies than adults do.
In order to fight off an illness, our bodies must have an appropriate immune response. Too high an immune response can cause the body to attack itself.
Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport, said many adults have too dramatic an immune response.
“It turns out that the adult immune response is more on the side of too much. So, the germ comes in does some damage, the immune response jumps in,” he said. “The germ’s gone within 10 days, but that overactive immune system is now damaging our body.”
The study suggests children clear the coronavirus more quickly because their immune response is not as dramatic.
“The immune response of kids is more appropriate, each part of the immune system is acting better in concert,” Vanchiere explained. “That’s effective in controlling the virus without overdoing it and damaging the other parts of the body. So, that's that fine balance between just enough immune response and too much immune response.”
Vanchiere says among hypotheses being tested, one is that kids are exposed to different coronaviruses much more than are adults. Another hypothesis is that the receptor on human cells that allows the virus into the body may be less common in kids than adults.