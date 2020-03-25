Many mental health professionals are turning to video therapy sessions to assist their clients during this uncertain time. Telemental health is being offered by counselors, like Jerry Franklin, to ensure that their clients still have access to the support they need, while staying at home.
While Franklin prefers in-person, face-to-face sessions, telemental health sessions provide a way for him to continue to help his clients.
Franklin says he’s seeing some anxiety and depression in clients right now, mostly due to interruption in structure and schedules. For those suffering with these issues, he suggests finding ways to be productive, whether that means starting yearly spring cleaning, cleaning out the garage, or doing other projects that keep a person busy and engaged.
“To quell that fear, if we can just stay within ourselves, do the things that we know to do that are helpful, that are useful, that are beneficial, if we can focus on those I think that’ll help deter anything that causes us to worry excessively,” said Franklin.
Franklin says if you are considering telemental health therapy sessions, you should make sure that your counselor is practicing responsibly and using a HIPPA-compliant, secure, encrypted line to ensure confidentiality.
Jerry Franklin Counseling is located at 820 Jordan Street, Suite 501. The office phone number is 318-480-4051.