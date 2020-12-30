Great Britain has approved the use of the vaccine created by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to fight COVID-19 as a new, more contagious strain of the virus overwhelms its hospitals.
Initial trials of the full two-dose vaccine showed it to have 62% efficacy. When the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, the efficacy was 90%.
The British government plans to give as many people the first dose as possible beginning Monday, rather than holding back supplies for a second shot. This will allow even more people to get an immediate dose of immunity. The second dose will be given within 12 weeks.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are mRNA vaccines, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine uses a version of a chimpanzee adenovirus – or cold virus – which is harmless to humans and cannot replicate inside human cells. Researchers added the genetic material for the COVID spike protein to the adenovirus, which triggers an immune response when introduced into the human body through the vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is made with DNA, and the adenovirus has a tough protein coat. These two differences make it hardier than the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. So, it does not have to stay frozen.
It can survive for up to six months in a refrigerator. It is also a fraction of the cost, at less than $4 per dose, which is why some are calling it the “vaccine of the world.”