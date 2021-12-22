SHREVEPORT, La. — The holidays are a wonderful time of the year. But they can also be stressful.
Add holiday stress to that which everyone has experienced with job changes, financial issues, and other burdens brought on by a global pandemic, and many could be dealing with chronic stress.
Dr. Cara Permenter, a primary care doctor with Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health, says chronic stress can be really bad for the heart.
“Stress plays a big role in heart health, vascular health, and of course mental health. But the major reason that is concerning for heart health is because the damage that our heart can undergo because of the chromic exposure to stress hormones,” she said.
Two of those hormones are adrenaline and cortisol. The body activates them to prepare us for fight or flight.
Adrenaline increases heart rate, raises blood pressure and boosts energy supplies. Cortisol increases blood sugars and enhances your brain’s use of glucose. But it also slows immune responses and digestive processes, and affects brain regions that control mood, motivation and fear.
“In short spurts that stress hormone is good. But when it’s chronically exposed to that stress hormone, then you can start to have problems with plaque buildup in the arteries. This can happen more specifically around the heart, but also in the extremities and other places in the brain,” said Permenter. “So, it’s just important all around to have your stress well managed, but more specifically for the heart.”
If not controlled, chronic stress can lead to heart disease, heart attack, high blood pressure and stroke. If you are dealing with chronic stress, health experts say talk to your doctor.