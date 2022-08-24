SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer has applied for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its new bivalent COVID booster. Moderna is expected to do the same soon.
Bivalent means it has two different parts; in this case, the shots contain formulations to target both the original strain of coronavirus and the latest Omicron mutation, BA.5, which is currently responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and worldwide.
Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease expert, professor of pediatrics, and the director of clinical trials for LSU Health Shreveport, says the booster is expected to be available in the fall, but supplies will be limited.
“That bivalent vaccine will only be available in the mRNA formulations from Pfizer and Moderna. And we expect that to be available, probably by mid-September,” Vanchiere said. “Supplies will be a little limited to start with. And so there will be, I guess, a risk assessment profile of who gets it first and then work our way down into lower risk categories.”
Vanchiere says even those who are vaccinated and boosted are recommended to get the new bivalent booster.
“Someone who is up to date by current standards will be recommended for a booster because of that BA.5 variant to give you a boost and focus on the current circulating strain,” he said. “There will probably be a recommendation to wait about a month between the last booster you got and getting the bivalent second booster or new booster.”
Vanchiere says there is still a lot of COVID-19 spread in the community. He recommends mask wearing for high risk groups and people in high risk environments.