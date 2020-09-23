Marshall, TX— In Louisiana, diabetes is among the leading causes of death. Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service is offering a program to address the national growing health concern. It’s a diabetes virtual education class called, Do Well, Be Well.
According to the CDC, diabetes has increased to a new high with 24 million cases in 3 years.
The virtual classes will offer healthy recipes, everyday health modifications, and feature health care professionals addressing all aspects of diabetes.
The classes will be held every Thursday in October from 10AM-11AM.
The classes are $12. To register, click HERE.