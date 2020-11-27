Walking for water

BOSSIER CITY, La -- Five people from Shreveport-Bossier walked 118 miles last weekend to raise money for clean water wells in Honduras. One of them was 72-year-old Kenyon Ackeberg.
Ackeberg joined in with Brittney Reeve, Haley Hays, Brandi Arnette and Julie Stunkel to walk roundtrip from Bossier to Texarkana. Why that distance? Reeve and Hays, who did a fundraising walk two years ago, averaged how far women and children have to walk each month to get clean water for their families in Honduras, and found it to be 118 miles.
By taking donations, the group raised $37,000. Their initial plan was to use the money to build five new wells. But due to recent hurricanes in Honduras, the money will now be used to flush out existing wells damaged in the storms, with whatever is left over going toward building new wells.
Ackeberg, who is in the lawncare business, has had 4 knee replacements. But that did not slow him down from stepping out for the cause.
“I was so worried about him,” said Reeve. “And to tell you the truth, he did better than all of us. He was like, nonstop in the front of the line pretty much the entire time, like, never missed a beat. It didn't even faze him.”
Ackeberg says people should never let age be the barrier that keeps them from doing something meaningful.
“If you've got the heart for it, and you see the need, give it your best. And God will give you the strength, again, within limitations,” said Ackeberg. “But I was just blessed to be able to do that. So whatever it is, I just say go for it, you know?”