SHREVEPORT, La. — Less than 5% of kids 6 months to 5 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots were authorized in June with recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children in that age group to be vaccinated.
While most kids who contract COVID recover without issues, doctors have found that even kids can have long term COVID effects. While less common than with adults, 5 to 10% of kids have residual symptoms as late as 12 weeks later. And some problems can be very serious, said Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport pediatrics professor said.
“The risk of developing type 1 diabetes is about 25 to 30% higher after COVID, compared to other virus infections,” said Vanchiere. “We know that kids with COVID, like adults with COVID, have higher rates of clotting, and can develop clots in their lungs and in other parts of the body. And that rate doubles after COVID.”
While these situations are rare, they are significant. Vanchiere says vaccinating kids lowers their risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing these issues. It also lowers the risk of a very serious condition called hyper inflammatory syndrome.
Health reporter Linnea Allen will discuss that in further detail next week in Healthwatch 3.