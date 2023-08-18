SHREVEPORT, La. - What started in 2017 as a humble gathering of geeks has transformed over the last eight years into Geek'd Con, and it is the biggest one yet.
"This is going to be our biggest one," says Geek'd Con organizer, Greg Atoms. "We're really stress testing the event and try to see if we can get...10,000 more people than we've ever seen before."
Thousands of fans and hundreds of vendors add millions of dollars to Shreveport's tourism economy.
"Generally it's a couple of million dollars a year. So, you know, as we roll towards year ten, that's getting to the point where like $20 million in economic impact over a few years," Atoms says.
It's not just about the fans, it's also about the vendors. There are many local area artists, craftsmen, as well as businesses that have attended the cons.
"We have been to the con the last four years. We're excited to bring our products and throughout the years expand on the TCG (trading card game) area. It's exciting to bring that this year and then potentially next year up our game again and make it bigger and better," Tres Caldwell, owner of Gamer's XP in Shreveport says.
Whether you're a comic book fan, a gamer or a movie fan, there is something there for everyone. This weekend will be packed with panelists, movie stars, voice actors and more.
The event will run on Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.