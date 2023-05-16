SHREVEPORT, La. - The results of a recent national survey conducted by the obesity action coalition reveal people with obesity are highly motivated to lose weight and are most often driven by a desire to improve their health and quality of life.
With the growing popularity of weight loss medications, or GLP-1s, such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, some are finding these FDA-approved alternatives out of reach due to high cost.
KTBS spoke with Irina Haas-Ghattas, owner and CEO of Shed-It Weight Loss Center about what can be done to make these medications more accessible for the treatment of obesity.