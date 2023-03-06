SHREVEPORT, La. — Eating disorders affect 5%-7% of the U.S. population, with adolescents and young adults being most at risk. There are several types of eating disorders, including binge eating disorder, which is the most common, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and others.
Eating disorders can be especially dangerous because they are a mental health disorder with a physical component. People affected will either restrict food intake so they are not getting enough calories, or they will purge calories, either by vomiting or taking laxatives or even over-exercising, all of which can cause harm.
Dr. Jennifer Seidenberg, a pediatrician with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport who specializes in eating disorders, says there are symptoms parents should be aware of.
“Parents should be aware of restrictive eating patterns where children are skipping meals, or eating less at meals or kind of hiding their food or pushing it to the side secretive eating behaviors where they say they'll they'll eat in their room, but then there's no evidence that that happens,” Seidenberg said. “They may also notice symptoms or signs of purging, like finding vomit in the bathroom, or finding a lot of wrappers or evidence that there's been binge eating happening.”
So, if a parent suspects their child may have an eating disorder, what should they do?
“First, you sit down and talk to your child and try to find out from them what's going on. And you should also try to get some medical help, get a medical evaluation, make sure that there's no concerning physical changes that have already happened, such as extreme weight loss or electrolyte abnormalities, abnormal labs,” said Seidenberg. “And then also, I would try and get them in with a trained therapist who has skills and working with eating disorder patients.”
Teens and young adults are not the only group that can be affected by eating disorders. Seidenberg says she has treated patients up to age 30. For this older group, it is important that they spot the issues in themselves so they can receive treatment before it’s too late. So, what are the signs?
“So I think when when food, weight dieting, exercise becomes an obsession,” Seidenberg said. “So I tell patients, it's normal to think about those things maybe 10 to 20% of the day. If they're taking up the majority of your waking hours, your thoughts. If they're becoming more important than other things that are in your life, that's probably an eating disorder, and that's when you need to get help.”
Dr. Jennifer Seidenberg practices medicine at Ochsner LSU Health’s Providence Clinic at 1023 Providence Place Blvd., in Shreveport.