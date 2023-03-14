SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Army is introducing a new, modern brand, redefining what it means to “Be All You Can Be” for a new generation.
KTBS 3 spoke with the highest-ranking officer assigned to serve in the Department of the Army, Chief of Staff General James C. McConville.
The new brand and its surrounding campaign spotlight the countless opportunities in the Army for youth to explore their passions, build community, and become the best versions of themselves.
Young people today seek passion, purpose, community, and connection in their lives, and the new brand showcases the possibilities and opportunities that are available to them in the Army.
To find out more, click here.