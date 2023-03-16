SHREVEPORT, La. -By now, everyone who owns an iPhone has used “silent mode” by flipping a small switch on the side of the phone. It prevents your phone from ringing and dinging from text messages.
The problem with that silent mode switch is it’s so small it’s sometimes hard to reach. Smartphone cases in particular make it difficult to get a fingernail through it enough to turn silent mode off or on. It’s also hard to see if it’s turned on or off. When in off position, there’s a shade of orange under the switch, which can’t be seen in a dark movie theater.
Another problem is if you turn silent mode on during a movie, dance recital, or church service you’ll likely forget to turn it back off and miss some phone calls for a few hours.
In iOS 16 Apple added a number of “Focus Modes” to its “Do Not Disturb” feature and if you’re not using it, you may be disturbed while taking a nap, or you may disturb people around you.
You’ll find it in the control panel by swiping down and finding “Focus”. Apple added a few to get you started. If you’re driving, your phone won’t ring or show notifications from anyone while in “Driving Focus Mode”. But, you can add contacts you’d like to get through or allow calls from people in your favorites list. If you get a text message, Do Not Disturb will send a reply to anyone who texts you that you’re driving, and you’ll get in touch when you stop.
You can turn on “Driving Mode” manually or let the phone turn it on for you when you connect to a car’s Bluetooth or when the phone is CarPlay mode.