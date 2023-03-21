SHREVEPORT, La. - The FCC may finally be taking a stand against spam and scam text messages.
Under new regulations for telecom firms, the Federal Communications Commission is taking action against spammy text messages in response to an increase in consumer complaints in recent years related to unsolicited robotexts.
According to the new regulations, phone companies must block text messages coming from shady sources, including numbers that seem to be "invalid, unallocated, or underused." FCC claims that carriers will also be required to block text messages from phone numbers that declare they never text or that have been designated by the government as non-texting numbers.
According to the FCC, unwanted or fraudulent robotexts may put consumers at even greater risk than unwanted robocalls because, unlike phone calls, text messages may contain malicious links that might infect a smart device with harmful software.
In a statement, the FCC Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel said: “Scam artists have found that sending us messages about a package you never ordered or a payment that never went through along with a link to a shady website is a quick and easy way to get us to engage on our devices and fall prey to fraud.”