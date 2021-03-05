Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the pool stage was 181.9 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 181.9 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 184.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to continue on Red Chute Bayou and Bayou Bodcau below the lake to continue through at least late March. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 21.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 22.3 feet. * Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to fall to 17.4 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...Flooding to diminish through this weekend and throughout next week. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the pool stage was 144.3 feet. * Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 144.3 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 144.5 feet by early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 143.0 feet, Water begins to flow over Louisiana 164. Secure boats, boat ramps, camps, and docks for high water. &&
