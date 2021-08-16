Bossier City - The collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban has many veterans who served there and Gold Star families watching closely. It can be frustrating for those who served in the war-torn country. It can be even more frustrating for the families of those who lost their lives in Afghanistan, leaving them asking, ‘What did my loved one die for?’
Bossier City’s Billy Weatherall served in Afghanistan as part of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division.
“We went there, and we essentially have a failed mission,” Weatherall said Monday, reflecting on his service there.
Part of that service had Weatherall and others he served with training Afghan troops. As for the events of the past few days, he says eventually, the Afghan army needed to make its own stand.
“If they couldn't do it in 20 years, then we're going to be over there another 20 years,” Weatherall said. “We did our mission... but they haven't upheld their end of the mission. They weren't able to maintain what we had given them.”
Jill Stephenson is a Gold Star mother who now lives in Arkansas.
“I definitely feel this sense of, this heart-wrenching sadness, tied with a gut-wrenching anger,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson lost her only child, son Ben Kopp, an Army Ranger who was mortally wounded in July of 2009 in Helmand Province. He died days later at the age of 21.
“Twenty years of blood sweat and tears by tens of thousands of our men and women in uniform including lives given on the battlefield over there and lives lost post service. For what? For it just to be back to where it was on September, 10 2001?” Stephenson asked.
But 12 years after losing her son, Stephenson finds a need to make peace with the situation, and search for what was accomplished by U.S. forces in Afghanistan over 20 years.
“Do I feel that Ben died in vain? No,” Stephenson said. “Do I feel that his life was given for naught? I don't feel that. I think we were able to accomplish a lot of things in 20 years. And the best that I can do for my own state of mind is to focus on all the things that we did accomplish in those 20 years and just be grateful that we had the time there to do what we did.”