SHREVEPORT, La. -- After a two-year pandemic break, The ArtBreak Festival is back. And organizers say it's bigger, bolder, and brighter.
The 36th annual showcase of Caddo Public Schools student arts, activities, and performances is underway at The Shreveport Convention Center. The event highlights more than one hundred schools, and dozens of hands-on art and learning activities.
"We're back because of the people incredible team of partners who said we must do ArtBreak," said Pam Atchison of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.
ArtBreak continues through Sunday, May 15, 2022.