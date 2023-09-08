SHREVEPORT, La. - Bossier Night Market is back this Saturday, September 8, 2023.
Chris Graham joins us to talk about the free event.
Bring the whole family and enjoy the 100,000+ lights, Decorations, live music and Food.
Plus, over 200 vendors will be there for your shopping pleasure.
It's conveniently located at Pierre Bossier Mall 2950 E. Texas St. Bossier City, La 71111.
The Bossier Night Market will set up in the south parking lot facing I-20, near Sears and Virginia College, behind Starbucks on Airline Dr.
This is the same location as the Bossier City Farmers Market, which runs continuously every Saturday April-November every year.