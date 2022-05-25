DALLAS - Carry The Load will be walking through Hot Springs, Ark., and Shreveport on Wednesday as a part of its national relay to honor and remember our fallen military and first responders.
The non-profit provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families.
The 32-day, 20,000-mile National Relay includes five routes crossing 48 states and 100 rallies before culminating at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.
For a link to the full relay route click here.