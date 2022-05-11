MINDEN, La - Minden Medical Center is holding a blood drive to help three victims injured in an explosion at Aeropres near Cotton Valley Monday.
It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7 when one of the trucks caught on fire.
Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway and Chancey Hawk all suffered severe burns and remain hospitalized.
The blood drive runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 in front of the Minden Medical Center on 1 Medical Plaza in Minden.
Donations can be made to any of the victims. Appointments can be made here.