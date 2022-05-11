blood drive for explosion victims

Blood drive for explosion victims

MINDEN, La - Minden Medical Center is holding a blood drive to help three victims injured in an explosion at Aeropres near Cotton Valley Monday.

It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7 when one of the trucks caught on fire.

Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway and Chancey Hawk all suffered severe burns and remain hospitalized.

The blood drive runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 in front of the Minden Medical Center on 1 Medical Plaza in Minden.

Donations can be made to any of the victims. Appointments can be made here.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments