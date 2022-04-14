RINGGOLD, La. --Two events have been planned next month to benefit a Bienville Parish infant's family with rising medical costs associated with her continued treatment.
The first is a fishing tournament on May 7 at Black Lake. The second will be on May 14 at the Ringgold Riding Club.
Saylor Grace Havard, daughter of Lecie Rushing and Timothy Havard of Castor, was born Dec. 7, and when she arrived, she wasn’t breathing like she should. Doctors discovered that she had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia that wasn’t diagnosed before her birth. The hernia caused some of her organs to shift and that was affecting her breathing.
She was immediately flown to Dallas Children’s Hospital from Shreveport, where she was put on ECMO to stabilize her breathing. She had surgery to remove the hernia.
The surgery went well and she is improving every day. She is now at home, but continues to receive treatments that help with her recovery. It’s been more than three months and while Timothy Havard has returned to work, the family still has to pay the medical bills.
Weigh-in for the fishing tournament will be at Chandlers. Entries are $100 per team with $10 big bass side pot.
The first cast will be 30 minutes before sunrise (official time will be posted on the Saylor Grace Benefit Facebook Page on May 5). Lines out by 3 p.m., with check in, weigh in line by 3:30 p.m.
Entry forms are available on Facebook on the Saylor Grace Benefit page or call in your entry to Tanya at 318-471-0414.
Activities at the riding club fundraiser will include a corn hole tournament, a live auction, a skeet shoot, dummy roping and lunch plates.
To donate an auction item, call Malcolm at 318-471-4547.
Any monetary donations should be payable to Lecie Rushing (Memo: Saylor Grace), Bank of Montgomery, 9072 Hwy. 4, Castor, La. 71016.