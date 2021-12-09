BLANCHARD, LA - In a little over two weeks, the the man in red will spread joy and happiness to children around the world happy with his annual visit.
But, you don't have to wait until December 25th to feel "the Spirit of Christmas." Blanchard, Louisiana is decking this halls this weekend with "Blanchard's Small Town Christmas!"
Saturday, December 11, Blanchard will transform into a Christmas wonderland.
The Christmas Parade is set to begin at 10:00 am and at the same time the market will open. Whether you're looking for home decorations, Christmas gift ideas, antiques, or anything holiday related, you're sure to find it.
Make sure to bring the kids as Santa Claus himself will make an appearance at the Blanchard Town Hall beginning at 11:00 am.
And one of the Small Town Christmas favorites is the neighborhood Christmas Caroling which is set to begin at 6:00 pm.