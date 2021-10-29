Shreveport, La- This weekend, Mt.Canaan Baptist Church will be hosting the first - Harry Blake Social Justice Empowerment Conference, to honor the legacy and leadership of the late civil rights icon, Harry Blake.
The theme of the 2021 conference will be "The Church in Prayer, Protest and Pacesetting," and the events will include powerful preaching and teaching leadership sessions presented by prominent pastors, an awards luncheon recognizing individuals for their work in social justice, racial equality and activism in the face of COVID-19, and a health fair, featuring medical professionals, providing health screenings and vaccine stations.
Events begin on Saturday, October 30th, with guest speakers, Dr. Roy Elton Brackins, of Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 8:30 a.m. and Dr. Freddie Haynes, Friendship West Baptist Church at 10:15 a.m.
Continuing on Saturday, the Harry Blake Awards luncheon will begin at 12:00 p.m. And the Harry Blake Stay Safe Shreveport Community Health Fair begins at 2:00 p.m.
Events will continue on Sunday, October 31st, at 10:00 a.m. with “Harry Blake Day” guest speaker, Pastor Dennis Jones, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church.
All events at the conference are free and open to the public, and they will be held at Mt.Canaan Baptist Church (1666 Alston Street, Shreveport, LA).
For more information, visit the church website at www.mountcanaan.com