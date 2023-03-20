SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport/Bossier city kicked off Navy Week Monday with a breakfast to welcome The Navy’s senior executive Rear Admiral Dion English, and dozens of sailors who will take part in the signature outreach program.
Shreveport/Bossier City Navy Week gives the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its Sailors and the Navy’s importance to national security and prosperity. The Navy Week concludes with an air show performance by the Blue Angels.
Participating Navy organizations include:
- Namesake Sailors from USS Louisiana (SSBN 743)
- USS Constitution
- Musical concerts by Navy Band Southeast
- Demonstrations by the Ceremonial Guard
- Meteorology and Oceanography Command
- Office of Small Business Programs
- Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston
- Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron (Blue Angels)
More than 75 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including live performances by Navy Band Southeast at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shriners Children’s Hospital, Caddo Common Park, Sci-Port Discovery Center, and the East Bank.
Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in various community events across the area, including engaging with students across multiple high schools and volunteering throughout the city with organizations such as the Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, Christian Services Food Pantry, and the Fuller Center.
The Navy’s senior executive host is Rear Admiral Dion English, Vice Director, J4, Joint Staff. English grew up in Louisiana and attended Louisiana State and Southern Universities. He is participating in community engagements, meeting with students and speaking with local businesses, civic, education, and government leaders.
Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.