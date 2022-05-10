PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco customers who meet the income guidelines of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are eligible to receive a 25% discount on the fuel portion of their electric utility bill through the Cleco Alternative Rate for Electricity (CARE) discount program.
The discount is applied to eligible customers’ bills in July, August and September. The fuel charge on customer bills represents the cost of fuel needed to generate power and any purchased power.
To receive the 25% CARE discount on the fuel charge, customers must enroll through their local community action agency during the enrollment period which is Oct. 1 through May 30.
For more information on income level eligibility go here. Customers must re-apply each year for the discount. However, customers who receive LIHEAP benefits during the enrollment period are automatically enrolled in the CARE discount program and will receive the discount from Cleco.